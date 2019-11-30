No. 1 Minnesota State Minnesota scored three goals in a 10-minute stretch of the second period en route to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending NCAA champion, on Friday night in nonconference college hockey at Amsoil Arena.

Marc Michaelis, Parker Tuomie and Josh French had the goals for the Mavericks (11-1-1) in the middle period. The No. 8 Bulldogs (7-5-1) had won three in a row.

No. 16 Bowling Green 5, No. 5 Notre Dame 2: The Falcons scored three goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead en route to a road upset of the Irish. Alex Barber's power-play goal put Bowling Green ahead 2-1 in the second, and Brandon Krause made it 3-1 with the eventual winner.

No. 7 Penn State 9, Merrimack 0: Liam Folkes had a hat trick as the visiting Nittany Lions routed the Warriors. Oskar Autio had 16 saves for the shutout.

WCHA

Bemidji State 4 Lake Superior State 1: Four right wings each scored a goal for the visiting Beavers and Zach Driscoll made 33 stops vs. the Lakers.

