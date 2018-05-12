1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Showreel (I. Hernandez) 5.80 3.40 2.20

1 • What’d I Miss (O. Mojica) 3.80 2.60

4 • Roxy Rocket (Loveberry) 2.40

Time: 1:20.12. Exacta: 5-1, $11.30. Trifecta: 5-1-4, $16.00. Superfecta: 5-1-4-2, $19.88.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

2 • Perfect Paradise (Eikleberry) 10.00 4.60 2.60

6 • Makaha Heat (O. Mojica) 2.40 2.10

1 • Diva of Distaster (Loveberry) 2.20

Time: 1:19.88. Exacta: 2-6, $18.50. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $16.30. Superfecta: 2-6-1-5, $17.58. Daily double: 5-2, $23.20.

3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000.

6 • Patriots Rule (O. Mojica) 11.20 4.40 2.60

3 • Malibu Pro (Loveberry) 2.80 2.10

4 • Airlite (Arrieta) 2.80

Time: 1:39.07. Exacta: 6-3, $19.10. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $29.40. Superfecta: 6-3-4-5, $18.03. Pick 3: 5-2-6, $56.15. Daily double: 2-6, $67.60.

4 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Super Touch (Arrieta) 7.80 4.00 3.00

4 • Sophisticatedbling (Eikleberry) 4.20 3.00

2 • Vanderbilt Beach (H. Sanchez) 6.80

Time: 1:12.65. Exacta: 3-4, $17.30. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $67.40. Superfecta: 3-4-2-7, $63.14. Pick 3: 2-6-3, $61.20. Pick 4: 5-2-6-3, $286.20. Daily double: 6-3, $31.50.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

3 • Book the Band (Gonzalez) 18.40 9.40 6.60

7 • Miss Brookside (Melancon) 5.40 3.00

6 • Fashion Tour (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:14.20. Scratched: Choral Song. Exacta: 3-7, $87.90. Trifecta: 3-7-6, $207.50. Superfecta: 3-7-6-8, $69.54. Pick 3: 6-3-3, $154.00. Daily double: 3-3, $56.60.

6 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

3 • Dexter’s Miracle (Butler) 9.60 5.40 3.60

2 • Muscle Man (Velazquez) 4.40 3.20

6 • Marco’s Tribute (Eikleberry) 4.80

Time: 1:21.60. Exacta: 3-2, $15.90. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $61.45. Superfecta: 3-2-6-1, $38.82. Pick 3: 3-3-3, $215.45. Daily double: 3-3, $56.80.

7 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

6 • Sindys Luck (O. Mojica) 5.20 3.60 2.80

2 • Wilko Tango (Gonzalez) 10.00 6.20

5 • Promising Shoes (Loveberry) 3.00

Time: 1:41.33. Exacta: 6-2, $22.00. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $44.80. Superfecta: 6-2-5-7, $42.06. Pick 3: 3-3-6, $167.15. Daily double: 3-6, $16.50.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Raging Lady (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60 2.20

8 • S S Taylor (Mawing) 7.00 5.60

1 • Blinkersonletherip (Goodwin) 4.40

Time: 1:08.06. Exacta: 2-8, $23.20. Trifecta: 2-8-1, $39.50. Superfecta: 2-8-1-6, $16.65. Pick 3: 3-6-2, $30.60. Pick 4: 3-3-6-2, $234.70. Pick 5: 3-3-3-6-2, $777.05. Daily double: 6-2, $10.80.

Attendance: 2,394. Total handle: $573,778. Live handle: $82,615.

 

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 8-25 (.320). Best bets: 1-2 (.500).