Weather conditions were perfect for Minnesota Orchestra's free concert at the Commons last fall. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)

It's the Minnesota weather, and it refuses to play along.

Minnesota Orchestra was set to play a free concert Tuesday evening at the Commons, the 4.2-acre park next to U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. But with forecasters predicting rain and cool temperatures, organizers decided to push the event indoors to Orchestra Hall.

This concert isn't a wash, though. According to an orchestra spokesperson, everything else about Tuesday's event will remain the same: Music director Osmo Vänskä is still the conductor. The program still includes classical favorites such as Bernstein's Overture to "Candide" and the finale from Stravinsky's "Firebird." In a creative twist, the one-hour concert also pairs excerpts from Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" with Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman."

And the concert is still free, though general admission tickets will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Orchestra Hall will open at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert.