Co-founder John Hock is out at Franconia Sculpture Park. (Star Tribune file)

Franconia Sculpture Park co-founder John Hock is no longer CEO of the 43-acre arts haven near Taylors Falls.

Board chair Dorothy Goldie confirmed that Hock had exited his post. “At this time the Board is not able to comment on the circumstances of his departure,” Goldie wrote in an e-mail.

Hock’s sudden exit comes at a pivotal moment in the park’s history, with Franconia completing a new welcome center and learning space. Goldie said the board is currently overseeing park operations, in close coordination with onsite staff. The board is also working to develop plans for “immediate interim artistic and operational management,” she said, before starting a formal leadership search.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Franconia is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year, featuring more than 120 sculptures in a peaceful rural setting. “As one of three co-founders and Franconia’s long-time CEO,” Goldie wrote, “Mr. Hock has had a significant impact on the park’s artistic vision and operations.”

Below: A few of the sculptures at the Franconia Sculpture Park. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune).