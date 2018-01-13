More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran official: 'No hope' sailors alive on burning oil tanker
Iranian state TV is quoting an official as saying there's "no hope" of survival for missing sailors on burning oil tanker off China.
World
Prominent Egyptian activist acquitted of illegal protest
An appeals court in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has acquitted a prominent activist and rights lawyer of charges of taking part in an illegal demonstration.
World
Israeli premier on 6-day visit to India to deepen ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Sunday for his first visit to India to expand defense, trade and energy ties.
World
Gunmen kill Christian in Egypt's Sinai
Egyptian security officials say gunmen have shot dead a Christian man in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula, the latest attack to target members of the country's Christian minority.
World
Iraq PM vows to lead diverse coalition in May election
Iraq's prime minister says he will lead a "cross-sectarian" list in national elections proposed for May, hoping to build off last year's victory against the Islamic State group.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.