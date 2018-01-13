Associated Press

Gallery: Panda cub Yuan Meng, which means "the realization of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream", is pictured with her mother Huan Huan at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. France's first baby panda has made his grand public entree, acting like many five-month-olds _ climbing all over his reclining mother who appeared to want to rest.