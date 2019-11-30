Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino picked up his first local high school commitment in two years with former Alexandria standout Treyton Thompson.

Thomspon, a 6-foot-11 junior, transferred to LaLumiere Prep in Indiana to play this season. He’s ranked as a four-star recruit and the 75th ranked player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.com.

"I've lived in Minnesota all of my life," Thompson tweeted Saturday. "I fell in love with the state and the people in it ... I want to fulfill my my dream and represent Minnesota across my chest."

A week ago, Thompson made his official visit to the Gophers. He also received scholarship offers from Iowa, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The Gophers last landed an in-state recruit in the 2018 class with current sophomores Daniel Oturu, Gabe Kalscheur and Jarvis Omersa.

Pitino’s 2020 class signed earlier this month with four-star recruits Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell. The Gophers still have a scholarship remaining for next season. They are recruiting Hopkins senior Kerwin Walton.

"I picked them because it’s home,” Thompson told 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Evan Daniels, “There isn’t any better feeling than repping your home state.”