The Vikings released nose tackle Linval Joseph last week to cut salary, but kept the door open for the former Pro Bowler to return to Minnesota.

That will not be happening. Joseph, according to nfl.com reports, will be joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

His two-year deal will be worth $17 million, plus incentives.

The Vikings incurred $2.4 million of dead money against their 2020 cap by releasing Joseph but saved $10.4875 million by cutting the 31-year-old.

He had shoulder surgery last offseason and had knee surgery in November after playing through a meniscus injury for the first part of the season.

Joseph, the first free agent the Vikings signed after Mike Zimmer became head coach in 2014, was an anchor of the team's run defense. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2016 and 2017 seasons, posting a combined 7½ sacks in those years while proving to be a force in the middle of the line.