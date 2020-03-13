The expected overhaul of the Vikings defense started Friday when the team terminated the contracts of two veteran players, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and tackle Linval Joseph.

The former Pro Bowlers will become free agents.

The Vikings freed up nearly $20 million in salary cap space as free agency begins next week.

Rhodes has been with the Vikings for eight seasons and was a first-round pick out of Florida State.

Joseph, who made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017, is an 11-year veteran who has been with the Vikings since 2014.

The Rhodes move clears $8.1 million in cap space, while releasing Joseph clears $10.487 million.

Rhodes turns 30 in June and has had two disappointing seasons, although he made his third Pro Bowl following last season.

"Xavier has been a Pro Bowl corner, you know?" General Manager Rick Spielman said at the NFL combine. "He maybe had not as great of a year as he's had in the past, but he still helped us win games. So he's just one of them, just like every other player.

"We talk about the practice squad guys. You take each one of those individual players and then assess where they're at in their career and where they're at financially and then you make decisions."

The Vikings were scheduled to carry a little less than $200 million in cap obligations into the 2020 league year, for which the salary cap has reportedly been projected between $196 million and $201 million. Quarterback Kirk Cousins carries a $31 million cap hit in the final season of his fully guaranteed deal, and the widely held belief at the combine that the Vikings will soon pursue a new deal with the quarterback was rooted in the idea they could structure it to lower Cousins' cap number for 2020.

The Vikings have to see if players will approve the new CBA before the start of the league year on Wednesday — and if the league will operate by the rules of the new agreement in 2020, or stick with the provisions in place under the old deal.

Coach Mike Zimmer, in a team-issued statement, said, "Xavier and Linval were key parts of building this team and establishing the Vikings defense … they are pros and made everyone around them better."