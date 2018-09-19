Former Vikings defensive back Keith Nord passed away Wednesday because of cancer, the team announced.

Nord, 61, was the subject of an Outdoors feature in Sunday's Star Tribune. He discovered he had cancer earlier this year.

Nord played college football at St. Cloud State from 1975-78, converting to defensive back after being a standout quarterback at Minnetonka High School.

He signed with the Vikings as a free agent in 1979 and was on the team for seven seasons. He was a special teams captain and a kick return man. His lone NFL touchdown came on a 70-yard kick return following a safety in 1980 against Washington, and he had one interception.

Following his football career, he was a motivational speaker.

He is survived by his wife, Jenn, and five children.