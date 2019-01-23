Nils Hasselmo, who led the University of Minnesota as president through a turbulent stretch of its history, has died.

Hasselmo took the helm of the U in 1988, at a time of pushback against efforts to make admissions more selective and a lapse in public trust in the institution. He has been credited with restoring the university to a more stable footing and placing a major emphasis on accountability. He served in the presidency through 1997, a tenure marked by tough decisions such as the 1991 closure of the Waseca campus amid a budget shortfall. On his watch, the university also improved graduation rates and reduced class sizes, raising its profile as an undergraduate teaching institution.

Hasselmo was 87 when he died Wednesday morning after losing a more than 20-year battle with prostate cancer, family members said.

"My father was a remarkably optimistic and upbeat person," Hasselmo's son, Michael, said.

Hasselmo was born and grew up in Sweden, moving to the United States in the 1950s to continue his studies and teach. Hasselmo first joined the university in 1965 as a professor of Scandinavian languages and literature. He later became associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and vice president for administration and planning. He left in 1983 after he was recruited to serve as provost at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

He returned to the U to take over for Kenneth Keller, who stepped down after three years as president. Hasselmo supported many of Keller's goals: a renewed focus on undergraduate education, an emphasis on living on campus and a push for on-time graduation. But he set out to shift the way the U was presenting them to a Minnesota public wary of a university that was setting a much higher bar on acceptance.

"Dad knew there were some challenges at the U," said his son, Peter Hasselmo. "But he felt confident that he knew enough about the place and the people to make an impact."

He won over many Minnesotans with his straight-shooting, Swedish-accented style. When he decided to close the Waseca campus, which offered two-year technical degrees, he chose to travel there and deliver the news in person, arguing other public institutions in the region would step in to serve students.

Another crisis during the Hasselmo presidency came with the federal charges against Dr. John Najarian, a transplant surgeon at the U's medical school accused of violating federal drug rules. The government eventually dropped the charges, but only after a costly U investigation and damage to the medical school's reputation.

Later in his presidency, Hasselmo was able to resolve a standoff over tenure between faculty and the U's governing board. Other priorities for him included international education and partnerships with the public school system.

After leaving the university, he served as president of the American Association of Universities in Washington, D.C.

He is survived by his second wife, Ann, three children, a step daughter, six grandchildren — two of whom are undergraduates at the U — three step-grandchildren and a great-grandchild born earlier this month.