Former major league pitcher Lee Stange, who won a career-high 12 games for the Twins in 1963, died Friday. He was 81.

Stange pitched for the Twins from 1961-64, Cleveland from 1964-66, Boston from 1966-70 and the Chicago White Sox in 1970. He was traded from the Twins to the Indians in a deal where the Twins got future 20-game winner Jim “Mudcat” Grant.

Stange was later a Red Sox pitching coach and was with the Boston organization for 23 years. He was 8-10 for the 1967 “Impossible Dream” Red Sox. His career record was 62-61 with 21 saves and a 3.56 ERA.

Wire reports