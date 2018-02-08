R.J. Adelman, a Timberwolves assistant coach when his father, Rick, was the team's head coach, died after being struck by a vehicle in Houston on Friday, TMZ reported.

R.J. Adelman, 44, was crossing a street at noon, not on a crosswalk, when he was struck by a minivan driven by an 80-year-old woman, TMZ reported. He was transported to a hospital and died four hours later because of blunt force injuries.

The Timberwolves issued this statement: "Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of R.J. Adelman."

R.J. Adelman was also a former director of player personnel for the Wolves, and was an assistant when his father was head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Rick Adelman coached the Wolves from 2011-14 before retiring after 23 seasons as a head coach.

(R.J. Adelman photo, 2010 from Las Vegas Review Journal)