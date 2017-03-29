Blast from the past: Jerry Seinfeld and Paul Magers in 1992 (KARE)
Paul Magers, the long-time KARE anchor who went on to make his mark in Los Angeles, has announced his retirement.
“By retiring now while I’m relatively young and healthy, I look forward to doing all the things with family and friends that are hard to schedule when you have a full-time job that includes odd hours,” Magers said in a statement. “I definitely won’t miss putting on a suit, tie and make-up, except on Halloween. And I am excited to now have the time to pursue my longtime passion, amateur puppeteering.”
It's that sarcastic wit that helped make Magers a favorite during a 20-year stretch at KARE. He had started his career at KSTP and attended Hamline University School of Law.
Magers left to anchor the late-night news at the CBS affiliate in LA 13 years ago and watched the ratings increase considerably during his tenure.
“Paul Magers is a special individual, not only as a news anchor, but also as a friend and colleague to everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Steve Mauldin, President & General Manager, CBS2 and sister station KCAL 9, according to Deadline Hollywood. “He’s been a bright light in our newsroom as a rock-solid journalist and, when appropriate, someone who could deliver a well-timed joke. While we wish he were staying with us, we respect the decision he has made and look forward to giving him the warm sendoff he deserves.”
