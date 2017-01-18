Former 3M CEO and Chairman Livio “Desi” DeSimone died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy as an innovative leader who directed one of Minnesota’s most iconic companies in new directions.

DeSimone spent 43 years at 3M, most recently serving as CEO and Chairman from 1991 to April 2001 and as a director from 1986 to 2001.

A native of Montreal, Canada, with a degree in chemical engineering from McGill University, DeSimone joined 3M in 1958 as a process engineer and held multiple technical positions in Canada, United States, Australia and Brazil.

He went onto hold executive positions for most of 3M’s business sectors and served as area vice president in Latin America and managing director of 3M Brazil.

In a statement, current 3M CEO Inge Thulin praised DeSimone for guiding 3M through decades of growth and changing times.

“Desi was a bold leader who courageously guided 3M through the turbulent economic decade of the 1990s,” Thulin said.

Thulin said DeSimone’s accomplishments included strengthening 3M’s portfolio through actions that included the spinoff of the imaging systems business, as well as making long-term investments in core technology platforms.

“Desi was a champion of the environment and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices for 3M and the community,” Thulin said.