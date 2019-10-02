The Forever 21 store at the Mall of America is included among nearly 180 locations slated to close after the retailer filed for bankruptcy Sunday.

Court filings in the Chapter 11 case say the Los Angeles-based retailer may not close all those locations listed, but that it is working with landlords to renegotiate lease terms. They are considered among the least profitable locations.

Officials at the Mall of America weren’t immediately available to comment on the future of that store.

Forever 21, which launched in 1984, led a wave of “fast fashion” shopping, characterized by frequent turnover of new styles along with a low price tag.

The list of store closures, first reported by CNBC, represents about a third of the retailer’s 549 U.S. stores.

Forever 21 said it plans to shutter most of its stores in Asia and Europe, but will keep stores open in Mexico and Latin America, according to documents.

The list released Tuesday also includes the Forever 21 store at the World Trade Center and a store in Beverly Center in Los Angeles. The store at the Mall of America in Bloomington is the only Minnesota location listed.