The Washington County Attorney's Office is investigating an incident in which a Forest Lake police officer was briefly dragged and a suspect was shot with a stun gun, according to a news release.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Forest Lake and Wyoming police departments and the Chisago and Washington County Sheriff's Offices were following up on leads about an arrest warrant near the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake. Authorities approached a minivan to arrest its driver when the driver fled the scene, taking an officer with them.

"One officer who had reached into the vehicle was briefly dragged," the news release said.

Meanwhile, another officer fired his weapon, striking the vehicle but no people.

The vehicle stopped near the intersection of Hwys. 61 and 97 in Forest Lake, where the driver was arrested without further incident. But when a passenger in the minivan wouldn't comply with commands, an officer used his stun gun on the passenger, the news release said.

The passenger, who was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, and the driver were booked into the Washington County Jail. The officer who was dragged by the minivan was treated at a hospital and released.

