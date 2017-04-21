A key expert witness testified Friday morning that serial rapist Thomas Duvall is not ready for release into the community, arguing that he remains obsessed with deviant and violent sexual thoughts despite decades in treatment.

Dr. James Alsdurf said he reached his conclusion after giving Duvall a series of psychological tests and reviewing more than 10,000 pages of Duvall’s criminal and treatment records, which include details of his brutal rapes of teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

“He is a man obsessed with sex — most of it violent,” said Alsdurf, who described Duvall as a sexual sadist. He added, “If you’re Tom Duvall, sex is always there. It’s an enormous pressure.”

Alsdurf is a forensic psychologist appointed by a state Supreme Court appeals panel reviewing Duvall’s petition for conditional release from the state’s sex offender program.

The testimony of Alsdurf casts fresh doubt on whether Duvall is ready to be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP), where he has been confined since 1991.

While Duvall has been candid in testimony, and MSOP officials testified earlier this week that he has made great progress in therapy, his petition for release has been complicated by his own admissions that he continues to have deviant sexual fantasies.

