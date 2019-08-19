– Except for a two-game set in 1998, the Twins had never swept a series in Texas at the ballpark now known as Globe Life Park. But their newfound success doesn’t mean they’re sorry to see it go.

The Rangers will open air-conditioned, retractable-roofed Globe Life Field across the street next March, and the Twins won’t miss fighting the hot-and-humid conditions in this 25-year-old park.

“Stepping out onto the field and feeling the heat, literally, it’s a challenge,” Baldelli said of Sunday’s afternoon game, which started in 95-degree heat but reached 99 by the third inning. It never hit 100, however, as the afternoon temperatures did on Friday and Saturday, before the 7:05 p.m. start times. The Twins have played seven games in 100-degree heat over the past 25 seasons, and all of them came in this ballpark.

“These are long games. It’s not easy to stand out there during some long innings,” Baldelli said. “Toward the middle and end of the game, sometimes you do feel it, and there’s some fatigue for every player.”

Some more so than others. Max Kepler left the game after playing center field in the sun for six innings, with a condition described as “heat illness.”

“Max is going to be fine. Max was dealing with the heat like everybody else, and it kind of hit him there,” Baldelli said of Kepler, who was sitting quietly on a couch in the clubhouse after the game. “He’s coming out of it well. He’s going to be fine.”

Mistake acknowledged

Baldelli is extremely protective of his players and staff, and would never publicly single out one of them for blame. So when the Twins declined to challenge an incorrect call during Saturday’s 12-7 win over Texas — a C.J. Cron fly ball that was called foul by umpire Greg Gibson but landed just inside the foul line — Baldelli called it a collective failure.

“We ultimately missed that one. Our process is good, and I believe strongly in it and what we do, and that was just one that we didn’t get right,” the manager said. “We take it as a group. We’ll do better on the next one.”

But Nate Dammann, the Twins’ video coordinator, was more direct about what happened. “I got it wrong,” Dammann admitted. “It was my mistake.”

The problem, he said, was caused by an optical illusion. From his seat in front of video monitors in the Twins’ clubhouse, Dammann didn’t initially realize that the ball had fallen short of the wall, and the best replay that he could access quickly made it appear that the ball may have glanced off the wall in foul territory before landing just fair.

Teams have only 30 seconds to challenge a call on the field, and Dammann couldn’t find a replay in time that more clearly showed the ball missing the wall. Fearing that the video umpire wouldn’t find conclusive evidence to overturn the call, he advised the dugout to let it go. “Ten seconds later, I knew what happened,” Dammann said ruefully. “Too late.”

Cruz is ready

Nelson Cruz is eligible to come off the injured list on Monday, and “it’s definitely a possibility,” Baldelli said. “We’ll wait, of course, until [Monday] to make any determination. But he’s doing very well. He’s swinging the bat well.”

Cruz ruptured a ligament in his left wrist on Aug. 8 and immediately went on the injured list, but Cruz discovered that the tear actually relieved the pain he had been feeling for months, and specialists agreed that he can resume playing without having it surgically repaired.