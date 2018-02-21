THE MINNESOTANS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Results: fifth in 4x5km relay, fifth in 10km freestyle, sixth in classic sprint and fifth in 7.5km skiathlon.

Up next: Team sprint, 2 a.m. Wednesday. Visit startribune.com for the result.

Anne Hart (Stillwater)

Up next: An alternate, she won't compete.

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Up next: 30km classic mass start, 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)

Results: sixth in super-G, competed in downhill Tuesday.

Up next: Combined, 10:30 Wednesday.

BIATHLON

Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)

Results: 66th in 20km individual, 50th in 12.5km pursuit and 58th in 10km sprint.

Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. Friday.

MEN'S CURLING

John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)

Result: Defeated Switzerland 8-4 Tuesday to improve to 4-4 in round-robin play.

Up next: vs. Great Britain, 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Visit startribune.com for the result.

WOMEN'S CURLING

Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)

Result: Lost to South Korea 9-6 Tuesday to fall to 4-4 in round-robin play.

Up next: vs. Sweden, 5:05 a.m. Wednesday. Visit startribune.com for the result.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)

Result: Beat Finland 5-0 Sunday in semifinals.

Up next: vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in gold medal game.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)

Result: Played the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Up next: semifinal Friday, time TBD, if U.S. wins Tuesday.