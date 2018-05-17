Authorities say a woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 65 Wednesday night in Ham Lake may have been riding her bicycle in traffic lanes.

Deputies were sent to the area of Hwy. 65 and 157th Avenue NE. after several people had called 911 to report a car vs. pedestrian crash shortly before 11 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the highway. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Initial reports indicate the woman may have been riding her bicycle in the middle of the northbound lanes on Hwy. 65 when she was hit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The name of the woman has not been released. There were no other injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.