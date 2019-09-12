Rain, rain, it just won’t go away. The Twin Cities could see 1 to 2 more inches of rain Thursday and much of southern Minnesota will be quite soggy, too.

Heavy rain overnight prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for much of central and southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities. After morning showers and thunderstorms, more storms are expected to develop throughout the day Thursday, with some places across southern Minnesota picking up a total of 2 to 3 inches before warmer and drier weather moves in over the weekend, the weather service said.

Isolated amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible, the weather service said.

“Additional storms redeveloping Thursday afternoon will only exacerbate any flooding issues,” the weather service said in its advisory covering 31 counties in Minnesota and more in western Wisconsin. “Torrential rainfall is possible in the watch area.”

The chance for the heaviest rain is in an area from Fergus Falls to Marshall to Albert Lea while the Twin Cities and portions of eastern Minnesota were placed under a “slight risk” for heavy rain.

Adding to that, “severe weather also is possible Thursday afternoon” across the same area where flood watches are in effect, the weather service said.

Rain water shoots out from a sewer cover along 2nd Ave. S, near S. 5th St. in downtown Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Flood warnings were already in effect Thursday morning in far southwestern Minnesota where a creek in Pipestone has risen more than 4 feet in the past 9 hours. Across the border in South Dakota, some roads near Madison Lake were under water and evacuations were underway in the town of Colton northwest of Sioux Falls where 6.6 inches of rain has fallen since Tuesday night, the weather service said.

More than 8 inches of rain had fallen in Flandreau, S.D. as of Thursday morning and 7 inches had fallen in Westbrook, Minn., a town northwest of Windom in southwestern Minnesota.

Rain may linger into Friday with a coolish high of 62 degrees, while the weekend looks to be warmer and drier. Outside of a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday, highs will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday and rising into the 80s Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies, the weather service said.