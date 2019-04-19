The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America last week is “showing real signs of recovery,” his family said Friday.

“We have good news to share with you all on this Good Friday!” the family said in a statement. “Our miracle child Landen is showing real signs of recovery. New test results have been positive, though he remains in intensive care with a long road ahead.”

Landen was the victim of a horrifying attack at the Bloomington mall on April 12, when a man picked up the child and threw him nearly 40 feet onto a stone floor.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder in the attack. He is being held in the Hennepin County jail in lieu of $2 million bail.

Aranda told police he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill,” according to court documents. Surveillance video showed Aranda walking on the third floor and looking over the balcony several times before approaching Landen and his mother, a criminal complaint said.

Landen’s mother told police that she and her son were with a friend of hers and her friend’s child outside the Rainforest Cafe when Aranda approached them. She said Aranda came very close to them; then, “without warning, Defendant picked up the Victim and threw him off the third floor balcony,” the complaint said.

In their statement, the family said, “Our faith in God, and our Savior Jesus, is strong and we are gaining more reason for optimism day by day. We continue our request for privacy as we focus on Landen and thank you for respecting our wishes.

“Just know that we all feel your overwhelming love, prayers and support — He is answering our prayers and they ARE working.”

“Thank you so much from all of us and have a blessed Easter weekend.”

A GoFundMe account set up for Landen had raised nearly $900,000 by midday Friday.