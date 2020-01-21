Five Vikings players were added to this Sunday’s Pro Bowl roster as alternates, the league announced Tuesday, meaning eight Vikings will represent the team in Orlando this weekend.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were officially added to the roster after four 49ers players withdrew due to the Super Bowl.

Cousins and Kendricks are injury replacements for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Griffen, Ham and Rhodes are Super Bowl replacements for San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk and Richard Sherman.

It’s the fourth Pro Bowl for Griffen (two as alternate), third for Rhodes (one as alternate), second for Cousins (two as alternate) and first for Ham and Kendricks.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith and running back Dalvin Cook were initially voted onto the NFC’s roster.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday in Orlando (ESPN).