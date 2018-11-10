FIVE TO CONSIDER

The league MVP race at the midway point of the season:

1. Drew Brees, Saints QB

Leads in passer rating (120.6), touchdown-to-interception ratio (18-1), completion percentage (.763), current winning streak (seven) and took down the Rams.

2. Todd Gurley, Rams RB

Leads in rushing yards (868), total yards (1,230), touchdowns (16) and is the best player on the team with the best record.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

Leads in passing yards (2,901), touchdown passes (29) and masterfully directs the league’s highest-scoring team (36.3) despite being only 23.

4. Jared Goff, Rams QB

Second in passing yards (2,816) and yards per attempt (9.6). Won a league-best eight straight to start the season.

5. James Conner, Steelers RB

In what was thought to be Le’Veon Bell’s team-crushing holdout, Conner ranks second behind only Gurley in rushing yards (771), total yards (1,158) and rushing touchdowns (10).

MARK CRAIG