Five starters, including three on a defense that’s facing Drew Brees on Sunday night, missed practice again today because of injuries.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and left guard Tom Compton (knee) sat out all of today’s practice.

Meanwhile, there’s good news in that nose tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/knee) and left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) were limited again in practice and appear ready to return Sunday. Joseph missed last week’s game, while Reiff has missed the past two games.

Everson Griffen (not injury related) was added to the injury report today and listed as having full participation on Wednesday and today. Griffen returned to the team on Wednesday after missing five games to receive treatment for mental health issues.