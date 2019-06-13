Five St. Paul police officers who stood by as a civilian was assaulted last year were fired Thursday in what Chief Todd Axtell called “an ugly day in our department’s history.”

At an afternoon news conference flanked by his commanders, Axtell declined to go into specifics about the incident, or say who was fired, citing data privacy laws. He said the terminated officers responded to an incident, and while there, an individual was assaulted but the officers did not intervene. An officer was not involved in the assault, but the incident was captured on video, Axtell said.

“I have learned of a violation of trust, deceit and a significant policy violation,” a visibly emotional Axtell said. “ ... Our officers have the duty and obligation at the very least to adhere to our professional standards, and officers are expected to intervene.”

Axtell did not say when the incident occurred, only that he learned about it last summer. He said the decision to fire the officers was made after an investigation by the department’s internal affairs unit, and after recommendations by the Police Civilian Affairs Review Commission. The review was completed this week, he said.

“When officers fail to live up to these standards it affects everyone who has earned the privilege and the honor to wear this uniform and that’s why I’ve taken this action,” Axtell said. “This community deserves to know that St. Paul police officers will always do the right thing and always tell the truth.”

In a statement, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter lauded Axtell’s leadership and the PCIARC “to enforce strong ethical standards in our police department.”

“While the vast majority of our officers meet and exceed these standards every day, the trust we place in them demands accountability for actions that fall below our high expectations,” he said.

