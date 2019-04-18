The Vikings’ inability to win big games on the road was one of the main reasons they missed the playoffs in 2018. Their 2019 postseason fate could hinge on their ability to fix that problem.

All four of the Vikings’ road games in the second half of the season are against 2018 playoff teams, including two night games on the West Coast in December. The Vikings, who went 1-4 in prime time last year, will have five night games again in 2019, including three on the road.

Here is a game-by-game look at the team’s 2019 schedule:

Week 1: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, noon

The Vikings open at home for the third consecutive year, and kick off the season against a Falcons team that also took a step back after reaching the playoffs in 2017. Atlanta spent part of the offseason reworking its offensive line, and its receiving tandem of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will give the Vikings’ defense an early test.

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 15, noon

Daniel Carlson will not be in the building for a rematch of the epic 29-29 tie that led to the rookie kicker’s outster last year. A week after facing Matt Ryan, the Vikings will get Aaron Rodgers on the road, in their first look at new coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 22, noon

This could offer a brief respite in the midst of a tough early stretch of games, but it means a third straight difficult matchup for Xavier Rhodes, who figures to get Antonio Brown after facing Jones and Davante Adams in the first two games.

Week 4: at Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 29, 3:25 p.m.

The Vikings’ futility at Soldier Field (two wins since 2007) is well-established, but they’ll at least face the defending NFC North champions on the road while the weather still figures to be pleasant.

Week 5: at New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 6, noon

Minnesota will face Pat Shurmur — its former offensive coordinator — for the first time since he became the Giants’ head coach after the 2017 season. With Odell Beckham gone, slowing down Saquon Barkley figures to be the priority here.

Week 6: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, noon

If Carson Wentz is healthy this year, this one could trigger an influx of fans from North Dakota, eager to see the former NDSU quarterback against the Vikings in the stadium where he sat out Super Bowl LII with a torn ACL.

Week 7: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, noon

The Vikings finish their NFC North road schedule by Week 7, in the only building where they won a division game on the road last season. Their offense floundered for much of the first half in a Week 16 win over the Lions last year before they pulled away for a 27-9 win.

Week 8: vs. Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:20 p.m.

It’s a revenge game! This one should be rife with subplots, with Kirk Cousins facing his old team for the first time, Case Keenum (potentially) coming back to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Redskins’ starting quarterback — and Adrian Peterson playing his second game in Minnesota as a visitor.

Week 9: at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 3, noon

The Vikings have a mini-bye before what could be the toughest road game on their schedule, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium preparing to deal with NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ prolific offense. This marks the start of a stretch of nasty road trips that could define the season.

Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 7:20 p.m.

A Sunday night matchup at AT&T Stadium pits the Vikings against the NFC East champions from a year ago. The Vikings will have to hope for a strong prime-time showing from Kirk Cousins, whose only win against the Cowboys in seven career games came in a Week 17 matchup that got the Redskins into the playoffs in 2015.

Week 11: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, noon

Denver comes to town for the first time since 2011, with Joe Flacco as its new starting quarterback. The Vikings’ last regular-season game against Denver came in 2015, when they lost by a field goal against the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl.

Week 12: Bye

This is the second latest bye in team history; in 1991, the Vikings had a bye on Dec. 1.

Week 13: at Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 2, 7:15 p.m.

Those looking for something to gripe about with the Vikings’ schedule could begin here, as Minnesota plays the first of its two West Coast night games in a building where it was nearly shut out last season. The Vikings’ late bye week actually comes with an extra day, since this is a Monday night game.

Week 14: vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, noon

The Vikings have three division home games in four weeks to end the season, and they’ll try to beat Detroit at home for the second consecutive year after a pair of peculiar losses to the Lions in their first two years at U.S. Bank Stadium

Week 15: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 7:20 p.m.

If both teams remain in contention, this game would stay on Sunday night, as the Vikings try to win in what figures to be their only trip to the StubHub Center. The Chargers went 12-4 a year ago, but lost in their tiny temporary home three times, including a Sunday night defeat against the Ravens in Week 16 last year.

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 23, 7:15 p.m.

The Vikings are back on the Christmastime schedule with the Packers, who’ll make their latest trip in a season to Minnesota since their riveting Week 17 loss to the Vikings in 2012. If both teams are fighting for a playoff spot, count on a raucous atmosphere for this one.

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 30, noon

It’s unclear why the NFL has made Bears-at-Vikings a staple of its Week 17 schedule; the Vikings have closed every season at U.S. Bank Stadium at home against Chicago. Last year, the matchup cost them a postseason berth; the year before that, they throttled the Bears to clinch a first-round bye.