The Gophers on Tuesday afternoon released their depth chart for Tuesday’s season opener against New Mexico State, and as expected, youth will be served.

Three true freshmen – quarterback Zack Annexstad, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and defensive back Terell Smith – are listed as starters. They’ll be joined in the starting lineup by redshirt freshmen Blaise Andries at right guard and Demetrius Douglas at wide receiver.

Minnesota’s depth will rely heavily on youngsters. Along with those five freshmen who’ll start on offense or defense, 23 other freshmen (10 redshirt and 13 true) are listed as second string, with 11 positions having multiple players with an “or’’ designation. In the 22 spots on offense and defense, the Gophers will start seven seniors, five juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

One position where youth jumps out is backup defensive back behind Antoine Winfield Jr. Three true freshmen – Jordan Howden, Benny Sapp III and Josh Aune – are listed in an “or’’ situation.

Here is the depth chart, which is subject to change:

https://gophersports.com/documents/2018/8/28/08_30_18_Depth_Chart.pdf

