1. Cousins flawless on first down

Kirk Cousins used five different targets to complete 13 of 14 first-down passes for 203 yards and four first downs in Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Eagles. No pass was more impressive than the 68-yard completion to Adam Thielen early in the third quarter. Cousins was walloped as he launched the deep ball. “They blitzed on that play,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s a great deep-ball thrower. That showed. He’s done that through the course of the year so far. This kid is tough. He’s physical. He studies like crazy. He wants to be really good, and I’m glad to have him.”

2. Fail, Eagles, Fail! In red zone

The Eagles offense was off-the-charts good in the red zone and on third down during last year’s Super Bowl run. Sunday, the Eagles went 2-for-5 (40 percent) with a turnover in the red zone. They also converted only two of nine third downs (22 percent) but did convert their only fourth down. “The red zone was a big difference-maker for us,” said defensive end Danielle Hunter. “They can be dangerous down there. We were ready for them.”

3. Eagles have three false starts

The raucous fans at Lincoln Financial Field are supposed to make life — and hearing — miserable for the opposition. Sunday, the Eagles beat the Vikings in false-start penalties 3-0. Philly’s first two false starts came when the Vikings led 10-3 in the second quarter. Wentz scrambled for 8 yards on first down. But on second down, tackle Jason Peters false-started. Second-and-2 became second-and-7. Following an incompletion, tight end Zach Ertz false-started. Third-and-7 became third-and-12 and a deflating three-and-out.

4. Backward pass to Thomas

Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo deserves a game ball for the game he called against his former team. The early commitment to the run — evidenced by seven first-down runs for 22 yards in the first half — didn’t produce much but did keep the Eagles from selling out to get to Cousins. The one play DeFilippo probably wants back is the backward pass to Roc Thomas with a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Thomas is a rookie. He has one NFL catch. He didn’t catch this one. And because the ball was thrown backward, it was a fumble the Eagles recovered.

5. Roughing calls matter again

The league’s controversial application of its roughing the passer penalty helped the Vikings twice late in the first half. With 1:18 left and the Vikings facing third-and-1, Chris Long broke through on the right side, raised his arms and seemed to pull up slightly to avoid hitting Cousins in the helmet. Cousins threw for the first down. Four plays later, Michael Bennett tackled Cousins around the lower legs and was flagged. Instead of third-and-14 at the Eagles 31, the Vikings got first down at the 11. Said referee Walt Coleman: “He went low into the quarterback’s knees with his shoulder, with force. And the rule is you cannot hit the quarterback low at the knee area or below with force.”

MARK CRAIG