The Vikings got a long look at their first team offense Saturday and the results weren't pretty.

Dalvin Cook broke off an 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but that was the lone highlight for the starters as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-9.

The preseason game drew 66,698 to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was 3-for-13 for 35 yards in the first half, with a 29-yard completion to Stefon Diggs his lone memorable moment before putting on the baseball cap. Cousins badly overthrew an open Diggs on a long post pattern in the first quarter.

Kaare Vedvik, trying to beat out Dan Bailey as the team's kicker, missed his only two field goal attempts, going wide left from 43 yards and wide right from 54.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said his level of concern with Vedvik, obtained during training camp from Baltimore for a fifth-round pick to try out at both punter and kicker, was "high."

Dalvin Cook of the Vikings broke free on an 85-yard touchdown run Saturday.

"Ever since he got here, [Matt] Wile has punted well and Bailey has made kicks. Then he misses field goals today," Zimmer said.

Wile had six punts Saturday for a 47.3 yard average.

Third string running back Mike Boone, a preseason standout, scored on a 7-yard run with 8:20 left in the game to give the Vikings a 13-9 lead. He finished with 41 yards on 10 carries as the Vikings moved to 3-0 in the preseason.

Third team quarterback Kyle Sloter hit fullback Khari Blasingame with a 15-yard scoring pass with 50 seconds remaining. Sloter was six of seven for 102 yards, and threw the TD pass on a fourth-and 2.

"Every time he's come in a game, he does well," Zimmer said about Sloter. "He makes plays."

Second string QB Sean Mannion completed six of nine for 57 yards.

Vedvik made both his extra points, but coach Mike Zimmer went for two after Boone's touchdown and also elected not to try a field goal before the Sloter-to-Blasingame touchdown. Vedvik did kick the PAT after that score.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick after a Heisman Trophy winning season at Oklahoma, was impressive at avoiding pressure. He competed 14 of 22 passes for 137 yards as the Cardinals took a 9-7 halftime lead on field goals of 32, 38 and 47 yards by Zane Gonzalez.

Cook was the only healthy player held out of the team's first two preseason games.

"I just wanted him to go in, get tackled and feel good," Zimmer said. "On that one play, he never did get tackled."

Safety Harrison Smith (infected cut), nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), right tackle Brian O'Neill (arm), tackle Aviante Collins (leg), receiver Jeff Badet (undisclosed) and defensive end Ade Aruna (undisclosed) did not play Saturday. Neither did two players — cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) and tight end David Morgan — on the PUP list, nor did defensive end Tashawn Bower (Achilles), who remains on the non-football injury list.

O'Neill has been sidelined since injuring his elbow Aug. 5 in practice. Coach Mike Zimmer defined the injury as "short-term" afterward, but it's been three weeks since O'Neill practiced in full.

Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen did not suit up; Zimmer said Thielen was "sore" but could have played.