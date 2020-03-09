FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Twins are expected to announce their first cuts of camp today following their game against the Cardinals at Hammond Stadium.

Nothing major is expected, and you can probably figure out yourself who might be headed down the road. Players who have had limited appearances or who have had an injury setback back normally are the ones to get sent out.

For instance, I would guess that Fernando Romero would be on the list, since he's not in camp (customs/visa issues) and has no chance of making the roster. Lewis Thorpe, away from camp for personal reasons, could be another cut.

We will find out soon enough.

Also, I checked with the Twins on the subject of disinfecting their clubhouse because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Some sports teams have ordered to have their dressing facilities disinfected because of concerns about the virus. The Twins have not done so, but they might do so if they feel the need.

Once the regular season starts, they have the clubhouse at Target Field disinfected about once a month.

Josh Donaldson is appearing in back-to-back spring games for the first time, but it's probably because he's not on the long trip to Clearwater tomorrow.

Miguel Sano is back in the lineup since hitting a long home run on Saturday during the game against the Tigers, a game played in his home country of the Dominican Republic. He put on quite a power display today during batting practice.

Follow today's Twins-Cardinals play-by-play here.

Cardinals

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Max Schrock, 2B

Rangel Ravelo, DH

Austin Dean, RF

Justin Williams, LF

Lane Thomas, CF

Andrew Knizer, C

Edmundo Sosa, SS

John Nogowski, 1B

Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Alex Avila, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Randy Dobnak, RHP