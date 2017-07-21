St. Paul police and fire personnel were on the scene of a fatal crash involving a Metro Transit bus and vehicle that may have involved a pedestrian, authorities confirmed Friday night.
The crash, at the intersection of Dale Street N. and Charles Avenue, happened just after 7 p.m., according to police and fire scanner traffic. The vehicle was said to be on fire.
Police officers shut down nearby Sherburne Avenue and Kent Street.
This is a developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
