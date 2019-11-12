A lodge at a popular vacation destination on the shores of Lake Kabetogama in far northern Minnesota was destroyed by a fire that’s now under investigation.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Sgt. Grant Toma said a caller reported the fire at 5 p.m. Monday at Voyageur Park Lodge in Kabetogama, the northernmost point of the county.

The fire destroyed the main lodge, Toma said, though a dozen cottages on the property were not damaged.

No one was there at the time of the fire.

Toma said he doesn’t believe the fire is suspicious, but said the investigation is in the early stages. He could not point to any potential causes.

He described the area as fairly remote and said it’s about an hour’s drive from the nearest Sheriff’s Office in Cook.

The Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.