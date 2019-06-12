The number of people who died in fires in Minnesota fell to near a record low last year and the state recorded the fewest fire deaths in a decade, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The 37 people who perished in fires in 2018 was second lowest on record and came after a deadly 2017 when 68 people died in fires, which was the most since 1995, the fire marshal said.

Last year’s fire deaths were the fewest since 2009 when 35 died, the fire marshal said.

Careless smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires where a cause could be determined. There were no working smoke alarms in 30% of homes where people died. People over 50 accounted for the majority of fire deaths, the fire marshal said.

The rate of fire deaths in Minnesota has dropped 63% since the 1970s, but has held steady over the past 20 years, the fire marshal said.

State Fire Marshal Bruce West said it is difficult to pinpoint a reason for the 46% decrease in fire deaths from 2017 to 2018, but credits fire departments for getting out into their communities and teaching people about fire prevention and fire safety.

“We must always keep our guard up because a devastating fire can happen to anyone,” West said in a statement. “It is common for us to see peaks and valleys with fire deaths, but we all need to continue working together toward the ultimate goal: zero fire deaths in Minnesota.”