Agra Culture, 721 Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-788-7009; 3717 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-345-5442; and 2939 Girard Av. S., Mpls., 612-315-3349, agra-culture.com, $4.25
Barnes & Noble Kitchen, 3230 Galleria, Edina, 952-929-4366, barnesandnoblekitchen.com, $12
Birchwood Cafe, 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com, $9
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, 2610 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-7855 and 1662 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-789-8870, frenchmeadowcafe.com, $9-$14
Northern Coffeeworks, 1027 S. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-353-4222, northerncoffeeworks.com, $12
Parallel, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls., parallelmn.com, $8-$10
Patisserie 46, 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3257, patisserie46.com, $11
Rose Street Patisserie, 2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-259-7921, rosestreet.co, $11
Rustica, 3220 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-822-1119, rusticabakery.com, $8-$9
Salty Tart, 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, saltytart.com, $9
