Police say a fight in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District escalated into a shooting that left three people injured and two men in custody.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N. around 1:30 a.m. Friday after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Rouge at the Lounge nightclub, said police spokesman Scott Seroka.

Police found two women and a man with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The victims were transported to Hennepin Healthcare with noncritical injuries, he said.

Additional officers found two men running from the scene and took them into custody, Seroka said.

Witnesses told investigators the shooting resulted from a fight.