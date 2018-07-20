Police say a fight in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District escalated into a shooting that left three people injured and two men in custody.
Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Avenue N. around 1:30 a.m. Friday after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Rouge at the Lounge nightclub, said police spokesman Scott Seroka.
Police found two women and a man with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The victims were transported to Hennepin Healthcare with noncritical injuries, he said.
Additional officers found two men running from the scene and took them into custody, Seroka said.
Witnesses told investigators the shooting resulted from a fight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Woman injured by lightning strike at Country Thunder
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says a woman attending the Country Thunder Wisconsin Music Festival in Twin Lakes has been seriously injured by a lightning strike.
East Metro
Stillwater inmate accused in corrections officer's death had run-ins
Prosecutors said they are awaiting end of BCA investigation before deciding on charges against inmate.
Minneapolis
Fight leads to shooting that injured 3 outside downtown Mpls. bar
Two suspects were arrested early Friday.
South Metro
'Constantly shooting' suspect wounds 2 officers in South St. Paul
Gunfire broke out at a residence for people with mental illness. The suspect shooter was taken into custody without injury.
Inspired
On one soccer-loving block in Minneapolis, Monday nights are a kick
Ryan Anderson sits in a hammock in his front yard on Logan Avenue in south Minneapolis, working on a slice of pizza. His 4-year-old son,…