An ex-Minneapolis police officer with a history of excessive force stands charged with felony third-degree assault for allegedly kicking a man in the face during a response to a domestic assault call.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Michael Reiter, 36, of Minneapolis, in connection with the May 2016 incident, which left the victim with a broken nose and traumatic brain injury, according to the criminal complaint.

St. Paul police investigated the incident. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is expected to hold a 2 p.m. news conference to release further details.

Reiter is the second Minneapolis police officer this year to be charged with assault. In January, Officer Efrem Hamilton was charged with felony second-degree assault for shooting at a car full of people during a downtown melee in December 2016.

In a statement, Police Chief Janeé Harteau said the incident “takes away from the great strides we make daily to build public trust.”

“I have dealt with this matter internally, and we remain committed to creating a culture of accountability within the MPD. These actions are not consistent with our core values and we take that very seriously.”

According to charges:

Police were called May 30 to an Minneapolis apartment building in response to a domestic assault call. Police were told who the suspected culprit was, and as police talked to the person who made the report, police located the man, identified as M.O., in a vehicle parked outside the building. Police ordered him to get on the ground, and as he was on his hands and knees, Reiter approached him and kicked him in the face. The man collapsed to the ground unconscious and bleeding. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a displaced nasal bone, nasal septal fractures and a mild traumatic brain injury.

An investigation was launched and the three other officers on the scene were interviewed. All three said the situation did not call for the use of deadly force.

“A kick to the head is deadly force,” the complaint read.

Surveillance video from a nearby building captured the assault, where Reiter is seen quickly approaching the victim “and violently kicking him in the face” within seconds.

Reiter has been fired from the department, though it is unclear whether his firing was connected to the May incident.

He and another cop, Jon Schliesing, were cleared in September 2015 of wrongdoing in the arrest of community activist Al Flowers. Flowers, who has sued the city in federal court over the incident, argued that the officers used excessive force to unjustly arrest him when they came to his home about midnight on July 25, 2014 looking for his daughter.

The case was recently settled out of court for $25,000, according to Flowers’ sister, Lisa Clemmons, a former Minneapolis cop. The settlement must still be approved by the City Council.

In August 2015, three prostitution cases were dismissed, including one involving Reiter, who was found to have engaged in “outrageous sexual conduct” that violated a woman’s due process rights while he was doing undercover work at a south Minneapolis parlor in November 2014.

Hennepin County Judge Amy Dawson wrote in her Aug. 7 dismissal order that Reiter “initiated sexual contact that isn’t required for the collection of evidence to establish elements of the offense.”

Nearly 20 minutes into his interaction with the woman, court documents say, Reiter pointed to his groin after she asked “if there were any areas she had missed.” She started to rub his genitals and they negotiated a price for further action “that would take care of him,” the documents say.

According to a 2015 Minnpost report, Reiter was one of three officers accused of excessive force during a traffic stop on East Lake Street that left a man with stitches in his lip. Drug possession charges against the man were later dismissed.