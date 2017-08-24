Federal prosecutors have charged two men with possession of a pipe bomb following their arrest Saturday St. Paul in connection with an early morning assault outside a gas station.

Frederic Pittman III, 37, of Roseville, and Monttraill Lamar Claiborne, 40, of St. Louis, were arrested after police found a bomb in a car they had stopped in connection with the reported assault. The bomb’s discovery resulted in the evacuation of nearby homes. Pittman and Claiborne have been in custody since their arrests on Aug. 19. They made their first appearances on the federal charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Federal prosecutors charged each of them with one count of illegally possessing an explosive pipe bomb. Claiborne, who has multiple prior drug convictions in Missouri, is also charged with illegally possessing two pistols found during the traffic stop.

According to a federal complaint signed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), St. Paul police discovered a bomb fashioned out of PVC pipe in a car linked to the two men following reports that the driver had threatened to shoot a woman outside a Super America gas station at 7th Street E. and Johnson Parkway.

A person who lives near the gas station called in the complaint and later told police that they were awakened by yelling outside their window and saw one man run to his car before pulling out a gun and pointing it at a woman.

“Do it, do it, I ain’t got nothing to live for. My brother’s a Crip,” the woman yelled, according to the complaint.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station before making a “high-risk traffic stop” of the two men near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Lake Place. Police confiscated two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen out of St. Louis in 2013. They found the pipe bomb inside a duffel bag in the trunk and called the city’s bomb squad unit.

According to the complaint, the pipe had external end caps with a “hobby fuse” — often used in fireworks or improvised explosive devices — glued to one end. Officers later tested gray powder found inside the device which “reacted energetically in a manner consistent with a low explosive pyrotechnic powder.”

Clairborne later told police he was a passenger in the rental car driven by Pittman and that he had been in Minnesota for less than 24 hours. Clairborne said a woman kicked their vehicle and verbally threatened the two outside the Super America, but he denied seeing any firearms and said he wasn’t aware that there was a pipe bomb in the trunk. Pittman also denied knowing about any guns or explosives in the car.

Pittman said he was driving a rental car borrowed from a friend. However, an ATF task force officer found that Pittman was one of two people who rented the car back in July and renewed the rental earlier this month.

Pittman identified one of the women he encountered at the Super America as an ex-girlfriend named “Bella,” whom he earlier confronted that night at Auggies Bar in Minneapolis. He said Bella tried to assault him and he extended his arm to keep her away. Before driving away from the gas station, Pittman said Bella told him she would call police and tell them he had a gun.

Meanwhile, according to the complaint, the person who called police was later able to identify Pittman and Clairborne as the two men involved in the altercation outside the Super America. The men are scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention/preliminary hearing.

