The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the safety of certain stents and medical balloons coated with the drug paclitaxel, following publication of a wide-ranging study that documented a surprising increase in the risk of death two years after the devices were used above the knee in the legs.

Paclitaxel acts as an anti-inflammatory agent when applied to medical devices for reopening clogged blood vessels. These “drug-eluting” devices are intended to prevent vessels from re-closing, which is a risk of using the same devices without drug coatings.

But a systematic review of past randomized controlled trials of paclitaxel-devices for the legs found that after two years, the death rates were markedly higher in the paclitaxel patient cohorts, as compared to control populations that got the same treatments without paclitaxel.

The review, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in December, found that in 12 clinical trials with two full years of data, the paclitaxel group had a 7.2 percent risk of death from any cause, while the non-paclitaxel patients had a 3.8 percent all-cause risk of death. In three studies with five-year outcomes, there was a 14.7 percent risk of death following paclitaxel-device use, vs. 8.1 percent in the control patients.

No definitive explanation has been offered about potential biological causes of the phenomenon. Paclitaxel has long been used as a chemotherapy agent, and no similar finding has been reported in the oncology literature.

On Thursday, amid the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, the FDA announced that it was opening an investigation into paclitaxel devices used to treat peripheral artery disease in the femoropopliteal artery in the leg. The investigation will consider data from a wide array of sources, and will look at factors like doses and individual patient characteristics to see if there are differences in clinical outcomes.

Paclitaxel is widely used in vascular medical devices, including some devices that are considered especially promising, like Medtronic’s In. Pact Admiral drug-coated balloon and Boston Scientific’s Eluvia drug-eluting stent, both of which are routinely discussed in earnings calls with analysts. (Eluvia data were not included in the meta-analysis.)

Medical device executives told investors at a health care conference earlier this month that they’ve already examined their internal data, and they cannot find support for the conclusion offered in the journal article. Medtronic officials said they plan to publish their data and discuss their findings at medical meetings in coming weeks.