The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday published millions of previously undisclosed reports of problems and post-surgical complications involving medical devices, including reports on implantable cardiac defibrillators, pacemaker electrodes and dental implants.

The roughly 6 million reports released Friday cover a wide array of devices in reports that were secretly filed with the FDA over a 21-year period, from 1999 to April of this year.

Medical device companies are required by law to file such reports within 30 days of learning that a device may have caused a patient injury or death, though the law contained a loophole that allowed millions of files to remain hidden as “summaries.” The FDA said many of these summary reporting arrangements were allowed because new files were duplicative of existing reports in MAUDE, the FDA’s public database of adverse event reports.

The Star Tribune first wrote about the program in 2016, after Medtronic, run from offices in Fridley, disclosed that it had filed more than 1,000 reports of patient harm associated with the use of its Infuse bone-growth product using a program called “Alternative Summary Reporting.” The ASR program was formally ended this month, following negotiations between industry and FDA in 2017 that led to a quiet agreement to “gradually sunset” the program, according to an FDA statement published Friday.

Madris Tomes, a former FDA device reviewer who left the agency and started an independent company to analyze the FDA’s public-facing files, said Friday that the decision to revoke the ASR program apparently includes the revocation of an even more obscure program called “Retrospective Summary Reporting,” which was so secret that a spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson once claimed the program did not exist — until presented with J & J’s own filings in the program.

“The revocation of the alternative and retrospective summary reporting is a huge step in transparency of medical device data. Consumers can now see what the FDA has seen over the years (i.e. the true numbers of adverse events), and physicians can make better informed decisions about which device(s) to recommend to their patients,” said Tomas, CEO of the firm Device Events.

The filing of an adverse event report is not itself an admission that the device in the report caused the problem. Sometimes they include such admissions, but more commonly the reports simply disclose a medical problem following the use of a medical device, plus a manufacturer’s conclusion that no direct link could be definitively established. Also, the same event may be reported more than once in MAUDE, and the files released Friday may also contain duplicative reports.

This is a developing story.