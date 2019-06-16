A man drowned Saturday night after trying to rescue his 3-year-old child who had fallen from a bridge into the water below, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 8:22 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible drowning at Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay. Officers were told that a toddler had fallen into the water and the child’s father had jumped in to help the child. The father began to struggle as he tried to keep the child above water.

Bystanders rescued the child, but the man never came back up.

Authorities from the Detroit Lakes Police Department, the sheriff’s office and St. Mary’s Medical Center paramedics began looking for the victim. With help from a fisherman and the Becker County Dive Rescue Team, they found the man at 9:07 p.m.

He was taken to Essentia Health/St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, where he was pronounced dead. The child was treated for noncritical injuries.

An investigation is pending. The man’s name is being withheld until officials can notify the man’s family.

Residents have planned a prayer walk from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday starting at Veterans Memorial Parkway and ending at the pavilion on the shore of Little Detroit Lake.