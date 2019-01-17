The westbound lanes of Hwy. 610 are closed at Zachary Lane in Maple Grove following a fatal crash early Thursday, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said the crash involved one vehicle and occurred about 3:25 a.m. at the interchange of Elm Creek Boulevard, and the driver died at the scene, said Lt. Gordon Shank.
Scanner chatter indicated the vehicle caught fire.
At 5:30 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed several emergency vehicles on the scene
Few other details were immediately available.
