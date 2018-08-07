Not since Happy Gilmore has the phrase “go to your home” been used so well on a sports field.

On Monday, Brennan Metzger of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks was ejected after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Mike Jarboe.

Had the encounter ended there, it would have just been another night. But Metzger was hot and had his creative juices flowing.

Before removing himself from the game, Metzger headed for his dugout, found the team’s trash can and trotted back onto the field of play with it, placing it where Jarboe normally stands.

Metzger walked past Jarboe, who was still engaged with Metzger’s manager Michael Schlact, and pointed at the trash can, hollering multiple times to Jarboe: “Go to your home!”

The Redhawks’ Twitter account posted footage of the incident, which received more than 2,000 likes and 900 retweets.

SportsCenter posted it on Instagram, where it drew the attention of NBA star LeBron James, who left an emoji-filled comment.

On Tuesday, Metzger reflected on his viral moment in a video posted by the Redhawks’ Twitter account.

He said Jarboe tossed him for just saying “you’re killing me” and at that point he was intent on getting his money’s worth out of the ejection

“That’s pretty garbage for him to throw me out for that. So as I was walking back, I was like, ‘Yup. I’m gonna go get the garbage can.’ The rest just kind of happened.”