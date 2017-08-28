FARGO — Authorities here announced Monday that a Fargo couple will be charged with conspiracy to kidnap and murder 22-year-old Savanna Marie Greywind.

“Savanna was the victim of a cruel and vicious act of depravity,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said in a Monday morning news conference. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this young lady.”

Greywind’s body was found in the Red River about 5:45 Sunday afternoon by kayakers, wrapped in plastic and duct tape and snagged on a log. She was identified shortly after by authorities.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared Aug. 19 from the Fargo apartment she shared with her parents.

Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, who lived upstairs from Greywind, were arrested by authorities late last week and are scheduled to appear in Cass County court Monday afternoon to face formal charges.

Greywind, a nursing assistant at a senior care facility, was last seen at the apartment of Crews and Hoehn, where she had gone to help with a sewing project. Five days later, Fargo police serving a search warrant found a healthy, newborn baby girl in the couple’s apartment and arrested Crews and Hoehn.

Savanna Greywind

It is believed the child, at Sanford Childrens Hospital under the custody of Cass County Social Services, is Greywind’s, though authorities are conducting DNA tests to be sure.

Police would not say Monday whether Greywind’s body showed evidence of a Caesarean section or of labor having been induced. Her body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for an autopsy and forensic examination. Preliminary results are expected later Monday or Tuesday, but the full report isn’t expected for weeks, officials said.

About the time kayakers found Greywind’s body Sunday, volunteer searchers found suspicious items at an abandoned farm on the Minnesota side of the Red River, about six miles north of Moorhead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are currently processing the farm as a suspected crime scene, officials said Monday. Authorities said the unoccupied farm, which the couple didn’t own, had been abandoned for 20 to 30 years and the owner is cooperating with police.

In addition to conspiracy to commit murder, which carries a possible sentence of life in prison without parole, Crews and Hoehn are each charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a felony, and providing false information, a misdemeanor.

Crews and Hoehn have been living together for about three years, according to court records of a domestic violence case against Hoehn last year. In that case, Hoehn was charged with pushing Crews into a bathtub during an argument. The incident took place in the same apartment where the couple were living when Greywind disappeared.

Hoehn was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in that case and sentenced to 30 days in jail, court records show.

In 2012, Hoehn was convicted in Grand Forks, N.D., of felony child abuse. He received a sentence of one year in jail and served 130 days.

In that case, Hoehn was found responsible for multiple skull fractures that his infant son sustained while in Hoehn’s care, according to court records.

Staff writer Kelly Smith contributed to this report