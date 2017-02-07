Many of Ron Beckman’s most fond memories include the voice of Ray Christensen.

Beckman tweeted Monday “Fond 70’s childhood memories: Mirroring Ray Christensen’s WCCO radio Gopher hoops play-by-play with Nerf hoop and ball. #RIPRayChristensen.”

Beckman was one of many fans, politicians and fellow broadcasters that celebrated the life of Christensen though social media. Christensen, who for five decades called Gophers football and men’s basketball games, along with other Twin Cities sports, died Monday at age 92.

Here is a sampling of the celebration shared on Twitter: 
 

