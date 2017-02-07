Gallery: November 6, 1981: Kahlenbeck - 'Where Luther Walked" film's producers, Ray Christensen and Steve Kahlenbeck, said they had the cooperation of the press and the East German government, and the assistance of Lutheran bishops in Saxony, Thuringia and Berlin- Brandenburg.

Gallery: February 8, 1948: Standing in as Dopey Saturday morning was Ray Christensen, chief announcer at KUOM. Currently, Miss Girling (right) is interviewing characters from stories on Fun at Home on Saturday mornings. Children may attend Saturday morning programs. Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gallery: Ray Christensen, long-time Gopher radio broadcaster, peers to the rafters of Williams Arena for a banner he unfurled commemorating his service to the University - this during halftime festivities of the Illinois-Minnesota basketball game Sunday.

Gallery: Radio broadcaster Ray Christensen waves to the crowd during half time of a Gophers basketball game 12/11/91. Christensen was honored for his 1,000 college broadcast.

Gallery: Ray Christensen in his broadcasting perch in an almost empty Williams Arena in 2001.





Many of Ron Beckman’s most fond memories include the voice of Ray Christensen.

Beckman tweeted Monday “Fond 70’s childhood memories: Mirroring Ray Christensen’s WCCO radio Gopher hoops play-by-play with Nerf hoop and ball. #RIPRayChristensen.”

Beckman was one of many fans, politicians and fellow broadcasters that celebrated the life of Christensen though social media. Christensen, who for five decades called Gophers football and men’s basketball games, along with other Twin Cities sports, died Monday at age 92.

Here is a sampling of the celebration shared on Twitter:



Ray Christensen was a great MN treasure. — WhiskeyDave (@wx_dave) February 7, 2017

Besides being an outstanding broadcaster Ray Christensen was a kind & genuine person.



It was an honor to know him & I'll always be a fan. — Derek Burns (@Derek_S_Burns) February 7, 2017

Fond 70's childhood memories: Mirroring Ray Christensen's WCCO radio Gopher hoops play-by-play with Nerf hoop and ball. #RIPRayChristensen — Ron Beckman (@RonBeckman1) February 7, 2017

Every once in a while you get a chance to meet an amazing human being. For me that was meeting Ray Christensen. God Speed my friend. — Richard Coffey (@CoffeyUnlimited) February 6, 2017

Heard Ray Christensen passed away. Ur soothing words ignited our passionate #Gophers family. U did it w/ style, elegance & class! #RIP ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ — John G. Thomas (@jgthomas) February 7, 2017

I remember racking leaves listing to "Ray Christensen" announcing @GopherGridiron on my transistor radio. RIP! — Dave Sheldon Jr (@DaveFSheldonJr) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen. One of the most genuine, humble and nicest human beings I've ever met. — Mark Craig (@markcraignfl) February 7, 2017

#Gophers So sad hearing about the passing of Ray Christensen. Will miss his iconic voice. — Dale Schewe (@dbslacker1269) February 7, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen I grew up listening to your broadcasts on WCCO. Your voice was golden. #Mnlegend https://t.co/mMhQ5Y4na3 — Kitty Lynne (@TheOriginalKL) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen. I'll always remember your awesome calling of Gopher games. — Jim Koziol (@Jimbokoz) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen! The voice that will always be Gopher sports to me has passed. Never let himself become bigger than the moment #gophers — Chris Doffing (@MSPCarGuy) February 6, 2017

Wow. The voice of so many childhoods. Remember where I was for so many of his calls. RIP, Mr. Christensen. #gophers https://t.co/SXKDeAbaja — Justin Gaard (@jgkfan) February 6, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Ray Christensen. He was a voice I grew up with, cheered with, and learned to love @GopherSports because of. — Steve Hallstrom (@SteveHallstrom) February 7, 2017

Very sad news. Ray Christensen was THE voice of the Gophers. https://t.co/bflZ5l1sWp — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 6, 2017

The voice for ever brought back great memories from the Barn to the Brick House https://t.co/YG05bVhvsw — petenajarian (@petenajarian) February 6, 2017

You could tell how the Gophers were doing by the tone of Ray Christensen's voice. He loved his Gophers. Great broadcaster and better guy. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) February 6, 2017

We will miss Ray Christensen.

"I'm sure the referees are very fine gentlemen but the Gophers can't seem to get a break." RIP Ray — Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen @wccoradio and thanks for all the play-by-play game that I listened to over the years. #voiceofthemngophers — Steve_Swan (@swanman62) February 6, 2017

A lot of memories listening to Ray Christensen on Saturdays in the fall. — Kevin Watterson (@kwatt) February 6, 2017

Ray Christensen, a wonderful man, the longtime voice of the Gophers. I think we all remember that golden voice and his class act. https://t.co/BFJvZrqSxd — Eric W. Kaler (@PrezKaler) February 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of WCCO sports announcer Ray Christensen. "The Voice of the Gophers" will be missed. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 7, 2017

Sad to hear this. Ray Christensen was a great broadcaster and Gopher fan. https://t.co/lcg4RxZBbc — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray Christensen. One of my favorite voices of all time. I always loved #Gophers game on WCCO and hearing his call of the game. — Chris Coleman (@mayorcoleman) February 6, 2017

Today I join all Minnesotans in mourning the loss of Ray Christensen. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed. https://t.co/VrSFXKlW5Z — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 6, 2017

RIP Ray. This saddens me immensely. Legend, one of my influencers & reasons I became a radio sportscaster. Ray Christensen=Gopher sports https://t.co/2r6EM808qz — Howard Hecht (@brassbone) February 7, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Ray Christensen. I had the privilege of getting to know him before he retired doing Gopher games. — Wade Hokenson (@Hokenson) February 7, 2017

I grew up listening to voice of Ray Christensen calling MN Gophers basketball and football games on radio. Legend. RIP Ray...and Thank You https://t.co/RFwJaHV746 — Greg Peterson (@MachineryPete) February 6, 2017

Ray Christensen is why I grew up dreaming of being an announcer @wccoradio He was a great talent, but an even better human being. RIP Ray. — Steve Thomson (@SteveThomsonMN) February 6, 2017