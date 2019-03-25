A Stillwater man who had been missing since December was found fatally stabbed in Roseville late last week, his mother said Sunday.

Police in Roseville said a body was located near a wooded area on the northeast corner of Dale Street and Roselawn Avenue about 12:15 p.m. Friday by a person looking for antlers that had been shed by deer.

Family members identified the body as Ralph L. Bell, 24, who had not been seen since late on Dec. 20, when he left his home. The car Bell was believed to be driving was found later that night in Roseville with the engine idling.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.

Authorities haven’t addressed the circumstances of the death or officially released his identity.

Corhea Taylor, Bell’s mother, said police told her he was stabbed multiple times in the chest, including once in the heart. Taylor said police have not said anything to her about a motive for her son’s killing or who might be responsible.

“My son was a very intelligent young man who had his whole life to live,” Taylor said. “He had big dreams. He was planning his future. … A mother should never have to bury her child. I’m crushed right now.”

A day after his body was found, Bell became a father for the third time with Kaila Holmes, who wrote on Facebook, “I love you so much and wish you were here to see your first son be born. I know your looking down on us and you got me through the labor. I love you.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Roseville police at 651-767-0640. Online tips can be submitted at cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.