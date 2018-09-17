Family and friends have identified the boater whose body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka over the weekend.

Erick Barbieri-Astorga’s body was recovered by searchers late Saturday morning, a family member wrote on an online fundraising page started to benefit his wife and four children.

His empty 21-foot recreational boat was located the night before circling near Big Island, according to Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. The body was found about 150 yards from the north shore of the island, where the water is roughly 25 feet deep.

Barbieri-Astorga, 40, of Shorewood, is the first person to die from a boating incident in the county this year, the sheriff said. One boating-related death was reported in the county in 2017, and two each in 2015 and 2016.

“Erick was an amazing father to four girls and a loving husband to Denise,” Kathy Whetston Bakkelund, of Chaska wrote on the website. “He was their main provider. His loss will create not only incredible emotional hardships for his family, but financial strain while they adjust to life without their daddy and husband. ... Two of their darling daughters have lifelong medical conditions that require expensive medications and endless monitoring.”

The posting added that Barbieri-Astorga “loved his boat and being on the lake. He was the life of any party, and would make friends anywhere and everywhere he went. Always excited to try new things and new adventures.”