FAMILY DIVING TRAITS RUN THROUGH EDINA CHAMPION

Edina senior Megan Phillip is the Class 2A three-time diving state champion. She turned in a state meet record 517-point performance last season while competing with a broken right ankle. Phillip says she has at least a little bit of something in her from her parents and two brothers, all competitive divers.

Doug, father: "I'm a lot like my dad. It's his mental toughness. He is never scared of anything. I try to do what he would do. He always has a strong mental approach."

Helen, mother: "Also mentally tough. She is really strong. She taught herself how to dive. She has told me: 'Just because you don't have something doesn't mean you can't do it yourself.' "

Matthew, brother: "Oh, I'm not on his level at all. He's crazy! I will always have fun like him, though."

Ryan, brother: "I've always been closest to Ryan because of how close we are in age. We have always pushed each other to be at our best and continue to get better."