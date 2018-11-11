Fairmont senior Garrett Myren said he did everything he could to stay upright on a successful fake-punt attempt midway through the fourth quarter of the Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday against Cannon Falls.

The play resulted in a 15-yard completion to tight end Thomas Johnson and sparked a go-ahead touchdown drive as the Cardinals defeated the Bombers 27-21 at Hopkins High School.

Myren rushed for a 44-yard touchdown on the ensuing play and added another rushing touchdown later in the quarter, before Fairmont's defense held off a late rally by Cannon Falls (5-7).

"I just did everything I could to stay up," Myren said of the fake-punt attempt. "I threw it up, and Thomas Johnson went up and made a play."

Myren was intercepted twice but finished with 246 passing yards and two touchdown passes to 6-4 receiver Dustin Schultz. Myren, in his first year playing quarterback, also rushed for 95 yards.

Fairmont (10-1) trailed late in the third quarter before Myren hit Schultz in stride for a game-tying 54-yard touchdown pass. The team took a 21-14 lead on Myren's 44-yard rushing score and a 27-14 lead on Myren's second rushing touchdown several plays later.

Brodie Hansen and Logan Hofstedt scored rushing touchdowns for the Bombers, who had gone 2-6 in the regular season before winning three consecutive section games.

NATE GOTLIEB