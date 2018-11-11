Fairmont senior Garrett Myren said he did everything he could to stay upright on a successful fake-punt attempt midway through the fourth quarter of the Class 3A quarterfinals Saturday against Cannon Falls.
The play resulted in a 15-yard completion to tight end Thomas Johnson and sparked a go-ahead touchdown drive as the Cardinals defeated the Bombers 27-21 at Hopkins High School.
Myren rushed for a 44-yard touchdown on the ensuing play and added another rushing touchdown later in the quarter, before Fairmont's defense held off a late rally by Cannon Falls (5-7).
"I just did everything I could to stay up," Myren said of the fake-punt attempt. "I threw it up, and Thomas Johnson went up and made a play."
Myren was intercepted twice but finished with 246 passing yards and two touchdown passes to 6-4 receiver Dustin Schultz. Myren, in his first year playing quarterback, also rushed for 95 yards.
Fairmont (10-1) trailed late in the third quarter before Myren hit Schultz in stride for a game-tying 54-yard touchdown pass. The team took a 21-14 lead on Myren's 44-yard rushing score and a 27-14 lead on Myren's second rushing touchdown several plays later.
Brodie Hansen and Logan Hofstedt scored rushing touchdowns for the Bombers, who had gone 2-6 in the regular season before winning three consecutive section games.
NATE GOTLIEB
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.