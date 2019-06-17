The Lynx started well but couldn’t finish. Quarter after quarter after quarter.

In a game Las Vegas led for a total of 121 seconds, it was the only time that mattered in the Aces’ 80-75 victory over the Lynx at Target Center on Sunday. It was the fourth straight loss for the Lynx (4-5 overall) and the third straight at home.

It came because of an offensive collapse down the stretch. After using a 10-0 run to take a72-64 lead on Damiris Dantas’ fast-break layup with 4:47 left in the game, the Lynx were outscored 14-0 over the next 4-plus minutes of the game. The Aces took the lead for good, 74-72, on two free throws by Liz Cambage with 2:01 left.

The Lynx (4-5) wasted a wonderful game from Dantas, who hit on five of 10 three-pointers on the way to 22 points. Odyssey sims had 14, Danielle Robinson 12.

Four of five starters scored for the Aces (4-3). Kelsey Plum hit five three pointers on the way to 21 points. Kayla McBride had 22, Cambage 14 and A’ja Wilson 13.

The Lynx will now have five days off between games. They will host New York Saturday night.

The Lynx were out-played to end every quarter in the game. Minnesota was out-scored 5-0 to end the first quarter, 11-4 to end the second, 12-2 to end the third, which tied the game entering the fourth.